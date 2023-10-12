SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC lifted their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.89.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $161.10 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $149.74 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

