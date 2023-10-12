Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

Investment analysts at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
SVTRF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Severn Trent from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays raised Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
