SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities cut SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SFL in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded SFL from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on SFL from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Get SFL alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SFL

SFL Stock Performance

NYSE:SFL opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. SFL has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.78.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.44 million. SFL had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. SFL’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

SFL Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SFL

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SFL by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 499,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SFL

(Get Free Report

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.