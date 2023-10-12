Short Interest in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Drops By 50.0%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 171,569 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 81,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 99,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ BREZ opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $12.24.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

