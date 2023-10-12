Short Interest in Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Decreases By 50.0%

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Brera Trading Up 10.8 %

BREA stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Brera has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61.

Brera Company Profile

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

