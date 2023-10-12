Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Expands By 92.1%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, an increase of 92.1% from the September 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,248,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ BND opened at $69.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.64 and its 200 day moving average is $72.15. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.49 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

