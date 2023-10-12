Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Expands By 92.1%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, an increase of 92.1% from the September 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,248,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ BND opened at $69.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.64 and its 200 day moving average is $72.15. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.49 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
