Short Interest in WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF) Grows By 64.5%

WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 305,600 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the September 15th total of 185,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of WonderFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get WonderFi Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WONDF

WonderFi Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

About WonderFi Technologies

Shares of WonderFi Technologies stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11. WonderFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.32.

(Get Free Report)

WonderFi Technologies Inc owns and operates crypto asset trading platforms, including Bitbuy, Coinsquare, CoinSmart, and Coinberry. It offers crypto asset trading ecosystems comprising a range of products and services, including retail and institutional crypto trading, staking products, and B2B crypto payment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WonderFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WonderFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.