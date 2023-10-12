Short Interest in WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF) Grows By 64.5%

WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 305,600 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the September 15th total of 185,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of WonderFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
WonderFi Technologies Inc owns and operates crypto asset trading platforms, including Bitbuy, Coinsquare, CoinSmart, and Coinberry. It offers crypto asset trading ecosystems comprising a range of products and services, including retail and institutional crypto trading, staking products, and B2B crypto payment processing.
