Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Grows By 175.0%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRDLY opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43. Worldline has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $24.74.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

