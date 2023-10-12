Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Grows By 175.0%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Worldline Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WRDLY opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43. Worldline has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $24.74.
Worldline Company Profile
