Short Interest in Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF) Grows By 132.0%

Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 746,200 shares, a growth of 132.0% from the September 15th total of 321,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Zeon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.
View Our Latest Report on Zeon
Zeon Price Performance
Zeon Company Profile
Zeon Corporation engages in the elastomers, specialty materials, and other businesses. The company offers synthetic rubbers, latices, aroma, and specialty chemicals. It offers electronic materials comprising of photoresists, electron beam resist, etching agent, and coating insulation materials, as well as lithium-ion rechargeable battery materials.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zeon
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- These Stocks have the Potential for a Triple Digit Increase
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Defense Stocks Are Heating Up: Here’s the Top 3
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Insiders and Institutions Are Buying These Robot Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.