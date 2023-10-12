Short Interest in Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF) Grows By 132.0%

Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 746,200 shares, a growth of 132.0% from the September 15th total of 321,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Zeon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Get Zeon alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Zeon

Zeon Price Performance

Zeon Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS ZEOOF opened at $9.65 on Thursday. Zeon has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $10.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65.

(Get Free Report)

Zeon Corporation engages in the elastomers, specialty materials, and other businesses. The company offers synthetic rubbers, latices, aroma, and specialty chemicals. It offers electronic materials comprising of photoresists, electron beam resist, etching agent, and coating insulation materials, as well as lithium-ion rechargeable battery materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.