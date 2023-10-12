Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.91

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.91 and last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 15036 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $27.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average is $28.21. The company has a market capitalization of $276.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a current ratio of 9.69.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.05%. The company had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 1,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $30,949.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,207.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $40,515.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 435,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,633,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 1,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $30,949.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,207.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,788 shares of company stock valued at $217,235. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 535.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

