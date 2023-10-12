Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 2,629 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $107.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.75 and a 1-year high of $147.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.53.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 37.69%. The company had revenue of $144.04 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.30.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

