Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 412 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HES. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hess by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,728,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $756,386,000 after acquiring an additional 93,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hess by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,690,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $753,036,000 after acquiring an additional 682,052 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $638,806,000 after buying an additional 150,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,359,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $576,939,000 after buying an additional 231,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.71.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES opened at $154.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.57. Hess Co. has a one year low of $113.82 and a one year high of $165.43.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

