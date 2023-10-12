Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP stock opened at $81.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.23. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

View Our Latest Report on MCHP

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.