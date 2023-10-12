Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 19,211 Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at $584,301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 787.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,307 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,548,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Rambus by 357.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,288,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth about $37,795,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMBS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Rambus Price Performance

RMBS opened at $60.87 on Thursday. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.87.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.99 million. Rambus had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 17,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $951,821.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,582.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

