Simplicity Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VONE. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 62,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $198.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.36 and its 200 day moving average is $196.07. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a one year low of $158.95 and a one year high of $209.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

