Simplicity Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth $38,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $191.77 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $190.13 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.84.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,433 shares of company stock worth $4,069,591. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.10.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

