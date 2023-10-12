Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 36 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $428,679,000. StonePine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 733.5% during the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,856,000 after purchasing an additional 83,307 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 532,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $769,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,852 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,369,000 after buying an additional 67,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at $77,670,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,106.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,163.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,309.60. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,615.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.20. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 2,136.23%. The business had revenue of $982.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

