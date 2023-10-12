Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 667 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $987.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total transaction of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,176,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $916.41 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $714.79 and a 1 year high of $975.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $931.15 and its 200 day moving average is $923.59.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.62 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

