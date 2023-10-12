Simplicity Solutions LLC Trims Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 79.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,214 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $13,494,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 42,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 460,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,921,000 after acquiring an additional 24,053 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $95.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $101.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3992 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

