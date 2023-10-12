Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Gap Down to $98.22

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $98.22, but opened at $95.43. Skyworks Solutions shares last traded at $96.98, with a volume of 252,902 shares changing hands.

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.73.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.94.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,391,364.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,391,364.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,828.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,631 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $152,111,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 991.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,402,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $155,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,221,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $262,054,000 after buying an additional 1,255,923 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

