Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives $10.26 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.26.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $113,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 482,584 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $113,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 482,584 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $73,383.57. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 295,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,541,467 shares of company stock worth $15,762,951 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 72.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Snap by 28.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Snap by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Snap by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,216,000. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap stock opened at $9.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $13.89. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

