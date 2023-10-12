Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives $35.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUVGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.18.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.75 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% in the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 32,399 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 75,325 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 1.7 %

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $26.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $40.38.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

