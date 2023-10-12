SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $338.03 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $356.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $344.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.74.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

