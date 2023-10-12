SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of SSAAY stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.33. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $3.97.
SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a positive return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter.
SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products.
