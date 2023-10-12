STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STAG. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $35.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.00. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $114,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,290.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $114,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,290.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,499.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,016,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,651,000 after buying an additional 253,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,196,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,519,000 after buying an additional 2,724,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,782,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,348 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,241,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,051,000 after purchasing an additional 516,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,981,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,654,000 after purchasing an additional 305,629 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

