Stantec (TSE:STN) PT Raised to C$105.00 at National Bankshares

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price target increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$96.00 to C$105.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stantec from C$89.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$96.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$98.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Stantec from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$97.36.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at C$91.08 on Tuesday. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$61.58 and a 52-week high of C$92.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$89.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$85.05.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.05. Stantec had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.23 billion. On average, analysts expect that Stantec will post 4.0706522 EPS for the current year.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

