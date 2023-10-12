Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Downgraded to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:STWD opened at $19.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.58. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 109.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $411,873.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,035,984 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 66.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 84.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 224.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

