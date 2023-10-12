State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,396 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 29,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 121,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $498,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.9% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 80,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average is $26.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

