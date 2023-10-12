State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,576 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $8,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $202.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of VMC opened at $214.76 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $147.64 and a one year high of $229.75. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.56.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.