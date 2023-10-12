State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 600 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 218,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.8% during the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 71,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1.6% during the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 28,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 32.3% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,008. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NEM

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $39.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.73, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average is $42.89. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.66%.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.