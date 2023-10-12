State of Michigan Retirement System Buys New Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 107,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $67.78 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.67 and a 200 day moving average of $75.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GEHC shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.