State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $1,528,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 209,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,093,000 after buying an additional 18,220 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 26,131 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GPN. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.27.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.0 %

GPN opened at $115.18 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.71.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.