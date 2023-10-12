State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $9,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $108,419.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,607,856 shares of company stock valued at $376,671,359. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $73.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.24. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

