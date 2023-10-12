State of Michigan Retirement System Has $8.16 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $8,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 864.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 420,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,658,000 after purchasing an additional 377,207 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 145,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 2,373.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 360,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,154,000 after purchasing an additional 346,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.87.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $90.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.66 and its 200 day moving average is $101.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $84.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.