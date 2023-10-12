State of Michigan Retirement System Has $8.80 Million Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 278,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $8,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 220.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 124,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 85,735 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,167,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,697,000 after buying an additional 622,291 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 53,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,938 shares in the company, valued at $20,936,899.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,936,899.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,500 shares of company stock worth $6,127,925 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BKR shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $34.90 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.22.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 70.80%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

