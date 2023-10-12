Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) PT Lowered to C$2.40

Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.60 to C$2.40 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 293.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.93 target price on Steppe Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Shares of TSE STGO opened at C$0.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06. Steppe Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.60 and a 52 week high of C$1.36.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii gold project comprising one exploration license covering an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

