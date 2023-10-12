Sterneck Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,240 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.6% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,731,491,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on META shares. China Renaissance raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $356.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of META stock opened at $327.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $301.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.80. The firm has a market cap of $843.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $328.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at $9,805,837.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at $9,805,837.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,301 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,842. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.