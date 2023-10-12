Steven H. Collis Sells 25,000 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Stock

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR stock opened at $188.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.10 and its 200 day moving average is $174.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $136.07 and a one year high of $194.79.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. Cencora had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The firm had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

COR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cencora

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cencora

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cencora by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Cencora by 321.2% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 50.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 262.1% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.