Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 35,513 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,760% compared to the average daily volume of 920 put options.

US Foods Stock Performance

NYSE USFD opened at $37.42 on Thursday. US Foods has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.30.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. US Foods had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of US Foods

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of US Foods by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USFD. Barclays increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.45.

Read Our Latest Report on US Foods

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.