StockNews.com Lowers Pearson (NYSE:PSO) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PSO. Barclays raised their price objective on Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.02) to GBX 930 ($11.38) in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.24) to GBX 1,030 ($12.61) in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pearson from GBX 1,190 ($14.57) to GBX 1,210 ($14.81) in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,050.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $11.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51. Pearson has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $12.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSO. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pearson in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pearson by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pearson during the second quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the second quarter worth $560,000. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

