Stone Point Wealth LLC Sells 48 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,589 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Home Depot by 99,916.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,356,404,000 after buying an additional 869,450,462 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 30,077.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,171 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 29,554.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $298.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $318.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.91. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.86 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $298.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.27.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

