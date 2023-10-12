Strong Tower Advisory Services Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.4% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $140.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $141.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

