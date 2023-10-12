Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 12,834 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.8 %

GOOG opened at $141.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $142.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.93 and its 200 day moving average is $123.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

