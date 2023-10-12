Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) VP William Trousdale Sells 2,500 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

William Trousdale also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

On Wednesday, October 4th, William Trousdale sold 997 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $14,466.47.

On Monday, October 2nd, William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $36,075.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $36,250.00.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $815.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,066,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,426 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,111,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,488,000 after purchasing an additional 887,008 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNCY. Barclays dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sun Country Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.