Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) CEO Jonathan Neman Sells 5,000 Shares

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $56,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,793,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Neman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

On Thursday, September 7th, Jonathan Neman sold 10,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00.

Sweetgreen Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of SG stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $152.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.99 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 30.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sweetgreen

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 394.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Sweetgreen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.