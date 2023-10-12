SWS Partners Reduces Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

SWS Partners cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $103.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.96 and its 200 day moving average is $110.09. The company has a market cap of $262.51 billion, a PE ratio of 84.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.27 and a 1 year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

