Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) & ATS (NYSE:ATS) Head to Head Survey

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) and ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Symbotic and ATS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symbotic $1.03 billion 22.59 -$79.00 million ($0.39) -107.28 ATS $1.95 billion 2.07 $96.40 million N/A N/A

ATS has higher revenue and earnings than Symbotic.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symbotic 0 4 8 0 2.67 ATS 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Symbotic and ATS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Symbotic presently has a consensus price target of $48.69, suggesting a potential upside of 16.38%. ATS has a consensus price target of $69.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.87%. Given ATS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ATS is more favorable than Symbotic.

Profitability

This table compares Symbotic and ATS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symbotic -2.25% -57.19% -2.80% ATS 5.00% 17.44% 5.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.1% of ATS shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Symbotic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ATS beats Symbotic on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc., an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software. Symbotic Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About ATS

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services. Further, the company provides engineering design, prototyping, process verification, specification writing, software and manufacturing process controls development, standard automation products/platforms, equipment design and build, third-party equipment qualification, procurement and integration, automation system installation, product line commissioning, validation, and documentation services. Additionally, it offers value engineering, supply chain management, and integration and manufacturing capabilities, as well as other automation products and solutions; and software and digital solutions comprising connected factory floor management systems to capture, analyze, and use real time machine performance data to troubleshoot, deliver process and product solutions, prevent equipment downtime, drive operational efficiency, and unlock performance for sustainable production improvements. ATS Corporation serves life sciences, transportation and mobility, consumer products, food and beverage, electronics, nuclear, packaging, warehousing and distribution, and energy markets. The company was formerly known as ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. and changed its name to ATS Corporation in November 2022. ATS Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Canada.

