T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 936.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $2,801,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 47.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,742,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 79,040.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,273,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $315,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,823 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 546.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,258,000 after buying an additional 1,874,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after buying an additional 1,742,108 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS opened at $143.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,631. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.75.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

