TD Securities Upgrades Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) to Buy

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on MLLGF. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.
