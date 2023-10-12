Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) vs. carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Financial Contrast

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) and carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Tencent and carsales.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tencent 33.72% 13.08% 6.49% carsales.com N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tencent and carsales.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tencent 0 2 2 0 2.50 carsales.com 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tencent currently has a consensus target price of $212.50, indicating a potential upside of 429.13%. Given Tencent’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tencent is more favorable than carsales.com.

0.0% of Tencent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of carsales.com shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tencent and carsales.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tencent $82.41 billion 4.66 $27.97 billion $2.88 13.94 carsales.com N/A N/A N/A $0.32 106.27

Tencent has higher revenue and earnings than carsales.com. Tencent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than carsales.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tencent beats carsales.com on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc. Its enterprise business comprises marketing solutions, which offers digital tools including user insight, creative management, placement strategy, digital assets management, etc.; and cloud services, such as cloud computing, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, security and other technologies for financial services, education, healthcare, retail, industry, transport, energy, and radio & television application. In addition, the company operates innovation business, which includes artificial intelligences; and discover and develops enterprise and next-generation technologies for food production, energy, and water management application. Tencent Holdings Limited was formerly known as Tencent (BVI) Limited and changed its name to Tencent Holding Limited in February 2004. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About carsales.com

carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; North America; Latin America; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows private and dealer customers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; products, including subscriptions, lead fees, listing fees, and priority placement services; and display advertising services, such as placing advertisements on carsales network websites for corporate customers comprising automotive manufacturers and finance companies. The Data, Research and Services segment offers software as a service, research and reporting, valuation, appraisals, and website development and hosting services, as well as photography services. The Carsales Investments segment holds investment in consumer and wholesale tyre markets, as well as provides mobility and vehicle inspection services. The North America segment operates digital non-automotive marketplaces. The Latin America segment digital automotive marketplaces. The Asia segment is involved in digital automotive classified business, as well as provides automotive data and advertising services. carsales.com Ltd was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

